Prada questions femininity, Emporio Armani focuses on fun at Milan Fashion Week

[Source: Reuters]

Italian luxury label Prada said its womenswear collection at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday aimed to question what femininity is today, how it can be defined.

Models walked among metal scaffolds on patterned carpets at Prada’s catwalk show, wearing looses dresses and clothes with raw seams exposed.

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons called the fall/winter 2025 womenswear “Raw Glamour” in the press notes.

Later on Thursday, Emporio Armani presented a fall/winter collection dominated by black, with red, green and blue elements.

Giorgio Armani said he was inspired for his second line by play and fun, themes recalled by the playing cards that recur as details, according to the show press notes.

Milan Fashion Week, running until March 3, is the third stop in the month-long global fashion calendar which also features shows in New York, London and Paris.

