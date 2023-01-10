Golden Globes 2023: What to expect from tomorrow’s awards

Lily James and Sebastian Stan in Pam & Tommy. [Source: NZ Herald]

The first awards ceremony of the year takes place tomorrow, bringing a bevvy of television and film stars to the red carpet and our favourite shows and movies into the limelight.

The pre-show red carpet is available for viewing on goldenglobes.com from 12.30pm and the awards kick off at 2pm in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. Follow the Herald for the best of the red carpet and winners’ coverage.

Hosted by Comedian Jerrod Carmichael, the event returns to television after being dropped by NBC last year due to a series of controversies that included a lack of diversity among voters.

Considered a predictor for the Academy Awards, winners at the Globes often go on to take home Oscars, as was the path for New Zealand’s Jane Campion and her Western psychological drama The Power of The Dog last year.

And while there are no Kiwi nominations for 2023, the list includes some enduring fan favourites in The Crown, The White Lotus, Avatar and Top Gun: Maverick.