Doctor Who’s top 25 speeches ranked for impact and meaning

Fans flock to Doctor Who for many reasons — its charismatic leads, the time-traveling narrative device, and its playful dabbling in multiple genres. But the real secret to the show’s longevity is its exploration of the human condition, fearlessly tackling issues like war and politics through an entertaining, earnest lens.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the many speeches delivered throughout the show’s history. From emotional character moments to impassioned life lessons, these speeches are part of what makes Doctor Who such a treasured series for so many Whovians.

Ahead, EW ranks the top 25 speeches from Doctor Who’s storied history.

25. “Look at my girl. Look at her go.” (From “The Doctor’s Wife”)

Even though the Doctor’s farewell to Idris isn’t a full speech, the emotion, music, and unforgettable lines earn it a spot. —Dana Schwartz

24. “I’m the Doctor.” (From “The Voyage of the Damned”)

A classic Doctor résumé drop — not the most poetic, but undeniably satisfying. —D.S.

23. “Have a fantastic life.” (From “The Parting of the Ways”)

The Ninth Doctor’s hologram goodbye to Rose remains one of his most heartfelt moments. —D.S.

22. “Good things and bad things.” (From “Vincent and the Doctor”)

A tender lesson about life’s emotional balance, beautifully delivered to a grieving Amy. —Kevin Jacobsen

21. “I think that’s a hell of a bird.” (From “Heaven Sent”)

A monologue of grit and self-determination as the Doctor breaks through his prison. —D.S.

20. “I believe in her!” (From “The Satan Pit”)

The Doctor vs. the Devil — classic, chaotic, and iconic. —D.S.

19. Twelve’s regeneration (From “Twice Upon a Time”)

Capaldi revisits his greatest lessons: kindness, courage, and never eating pears. —D.S.

18. “I do not know who I am.” (From “The Christmas Invasion”)

Tennant’s debut made it instantly clear he was born for the role. —D.S.

17. “Fear makes companions of all of us.” (From “Listen”)

Clara teaches the young Doctor that fear — used well — is a superpower. —D.S.

16. “No weapons! No defense! No plan!” (From “Bad Wolf”)

The Ninth Doctor at his boldest, facing a Dalek fleet alone. —D.S.

15. “Be a Doctor.” (From “Face the Raven”)

Clara’s final plea: Don’t be a warrior — be the Doctor. —D.S.

14. “It was patronizing.” (From “Kill the Moon”)

Clara calls out the Doctor for his condescension in a powerful confrontation. —D.S.

13. “You think you’ve broken me?” (From “The Timeless Children”)

Whittaker’s defining moment of strength and self-acceptance. —Devan Coggan

12. “I will tell you a story.” (From “The Rings of Akhaten”)

A dramatic, emotional scene elevated by unforgettable music. —D.S.

11. “I am TALKING.” (From “The Pandorica Opens”)

A perfect mic-drop moment from Matt Smith. —D.S.

10. “We’re all stories in the end.” (From “The Big Bang”)

A bittersweet bedtime story farewell to young Amelia Pond. —D.S.

9. “The man that stops the monsters.” (From “Flatline”)

A defining declaration of the Doctor’s mission. —D.S.

8. TIE: “Like fire and ice and rage,” and “The fury of the Time Lord.” (From “Family of Blood”)

Two haunting non-Doctor speeches that capture the true power — and kindness — of the Time Lord. —D.S.

7. “The last of the Time Lords.” (From “The Waters of Mars”)

A rare moment of dangerous arrogance from the Tenth Doctor. —D.S.

6. “I am an idiot!” (From “Death in Heaven”)

Capaldi’s compassionate self-definition: not a hero, not a soldier — just the Doctor. —D.S.

5. “Just be kind.” (From “The Doctor Falls”)

A powerful sermon on morality, courage, and kindness. —D.S.

4. Van Gogh at the museum (From “Vincent and the Doctor”)

One of Doctor Who’s most moving scenes — impossible to watch dry-eyed. —D.S.

3. “Basically… run.” (From “The Eleventh Hour”)

Matt Smith’s unforgettable entrance. Chills, every time. —D.S.

2. Eleven’s goodbye (From “The Time of the Doctor”)

A meta, emotional farewell — and Amy’s cameo seals the heartbreak. —D.S.

1. The Doctor’s war speech (From “The Zygon Inversion”)

A masterclass in writing and performance. No music, no theatrics — just truth, compassion, and Capaldi at his finest. —D.S.

