Bigg Boss 17: Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan join brother Salman Khan

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The audiences are on the edge of their seats as Colors’ show Bigg Boss 17 comes up with a new theme of ‘Iss baar game nahin hoga sabke liye (This time it won’t be the same game for all)’.

The master’s house is now a playground of favouritism, provocation, clever strategies, love games, and epic spats. The trend of breaking traditions and disruption continues as the show gears up for a special Sunday episode, led by the charming Khan brothers, Arbaaz and Sohail Khan.

In the episode, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan will be given a warm welcome to ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ by none other than megastar and host of the show, Salman Khan. This reality show is all set to capture the three brothers bringing their charm onto the iconic ‘vaar’ stage. Viewers will get to see the Khans drop some filmy trivia and revelations about their personal and family lives.

After donning multiple hats successfully, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan will be the ambassadors of entertainment on the show as they present the house of BIGG BOSS to the viewers with a different lens. Promising a laugh riot, the two Khans will be seen bantering with the contestants about the events that have transpired during the week. In their signature comic style, the brothers will roast the contestants and pull off fun gags and games. This special Sunday episode will act as the audiences’ golden ticket to getting up close and personal with their favourite contestants and experiencing the Khans’ uproarious take on all the show’s shenanigans.

With the show aiming to retain entertainment as a top priority for the viewers, this season has turned all the sacrosanct rules and even the format of the show on its head. Bigg Boss 17 airs from Monday to Friday at 10 pm as well as Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm only on Colors, with a 24-hour LIVE channel on JioCinema.