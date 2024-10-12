Yasawa Island Resort & Spa gets global recognition

Yasawa Island Resort has been recognized with Conde Nast Traveller’s 2024 UK readers’ choice awards as number nine in the Australasia South Pacific Region.

More than 125,000 Conde Nast Traveller UK readers across the United Kingdom submitted responses, rating their travel experience across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting.

Yasawa Island Resort & Spa Director James McCann says they are pleased to receive this recognition.

He says that for over 30 years they have offered guests an authentic Fijian experience where guests can reconnect with one another and unplug from the rest of the world.

He also shared that the resort is also in the process of obtaining its EarthCheck Certification, a badge of honor given to hotels/reports and tourism businesses based on the brands ability to live up to their social corporate responsibility, show that they care for the people around them, and enhance their overall ecological sustainability.

Meanwhile, Fiji tops the list as the best islands in Australia and the South Pacific.

Behind her are the Cook Islands, Borabora and Moorea in French Polynesia, and Tasmania in Australia.