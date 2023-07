[File Photo]

The Water Authority of Fiji is commencing its 2023 WAF Annual Customer Forum and Water Sector 2050 Strategy workshop.

WAF says the forum is a platform to formally engage with customers and communities on a regular basis to provide updates on WAF plans and developments.

It says it also gives a chance to discuss issues and listen to customer views and feedback on WAF service delivery.

The first sessions get underway in Nadi today.