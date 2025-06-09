Unit Trust records competitive return

Unit Trust of Fiji has delivered strong and competitive returns for its unit holders, despite ongoing challenges in the interest rate market.

Chief Executive Officer Vilash Chand says unit holders received a total return of 7.44 percent in 2024, which includes both dividend yield and capital growth.

He says returns for this year alone stand at 8.3 percent, making Unit Trust one of the more competitive investment options currently available in the market.

Chand says when compared with what is being offered elsewhere, Unit Trust’s performance remains very strong.

He adds that over the past five years, Unit Trust has maintained an average return of over 8 percent, providing unit holders with consistent earnings.

Chand says this means investors are immediately earning solid returns on their funds.

“The current market is challenging in terms of the interest rate market. People are having a lot of surplus funds around in the banks, and they are searching around for investment opportunities.”

Chand says Unit Trust of Fiji is one of the viable options available to investors looking to grow their funds, alongside other investment choices in the market.

