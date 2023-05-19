Twitter alleges "unauthorized" data usage by Microsoft

[Source: Reuters Business]

Twitter Inc has alleged that Microsoft Corp violated an agreement over using the social media company’s data, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Twitter owner Elon Musk’s lawyer levelled accusations of “unauthorized” usage of Twitter’s data by Microsoft, including sharing data with government agencies without permission in some cases.

In the letter addressed to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro asked the tech giant to conduct an audit of its use of Twitter’s content. The letter was first reported by the New York Times.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

As per Twitter’s agreement, the social media company enforces rate limits on the use of its application programming interface (API) for all developers.

A Microsoft spokesperson said the company on Thursday heard from a law firm representing Twitter with some questions about its previous use of the free Twitter APIs.

Twitter’s accusations come at a time when Elon Musk is at odds with Microsoft over its artificial intelligence platform.

Musk said in April he will launch the AI platform “TruthGPT” to challenge the offerings from Microsoft and Google.

He has criticized Microsoft-backed OpenAI, the firm behind chatbot sensation ChatGPT, of “training the AI to lie” and said OpenAI has now become a “closed source”, “for-profit” organization that is “closely allied with Microsoft”.

He has also accused Larry Page, co-founder of Google, of not taking AI safety seriously.