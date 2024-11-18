Tourism Fiji gears up for AdventureNEXT 2024

[Source: Brent Hill/ Facebook]

AdventureNEXT Fiji 2024, the premier event dedicated to showcasing Fiji’s adventure tourism offerings, is set to take place from Wednesday.

The event will bring together top media representatives and storytellers from around the world, and local adventure tourism operators, elevating the visibility of Fiji’s adventure experiences.

Tourism Fiji says the sponsorship support from major industry leaders including Fiji Airways, Rosie Holidays, and Encore plays a vital role in ensuring the success of this event.

It says Fiji Airways has come onboard as the official transportation sponsor, facilitating the arrival of participants from around the world and providing an essential first impression of Fiji’s renowned hospitality.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill says that as the national carrier, Fiji Airways’ involvement is invaluable in showcasing the country’s travel connectivity and welcoming guests to the event.

He further states that they are grateful for the support of Rosie Holidays, and Encore.