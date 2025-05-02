Stronger FJD has mixed impact on economy: ANZ analysis

ANZ Fiji says a stronger Fijian dollar against the US and Australian dollar has implications for the economy.

ANZ Fiji Head of Markets Sanjay Chandran says for Fijian importers with USD or AUD payment requirements, a stronger FJD means lower costs for imported goods.

However, Chandran says that the opposite is true for exporters. Payments received in USD or AUD will result in lower FJD receipts upon conversion, impacting revenue.

ANZ Fiji Head of Markets Sanjay Chandran [Photo: Supplied]

Chandran emphasizes ANZ’s commitment to helping customers navigate the uncertainties of foreign exchange markets.

He adds that their Suva-based Global Markets team, part of ANZ’s extensive network across 29 countries, provides economic research and foreign exchange products such as Forward Exchange Contracts.

These tools, he says, can assist clients in managing exchange rate risk on their FX exposures.

ANZ Research forecasts a stronger AUD against the USD over the next 18 months.

Chandran says this projection is based on a comprehensive analysis of various economic variables.

He adds that the global economy is influenced by a complex interplay of factors, and their goal is to provide accurate forecasts to help clients make informed decisions.

