Sony eyes finance unit listing, doubles down on entertainment

The Sony logo is displayed outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan February 16, 2023.

Sony Group Corp said it is examining a partial spin-off of its financial business just three years after taking full control, as the conglomerate doubles down on entertainment and image sensors.

Sony said it is considering a time frame of two to three years to spin off Sony Financial Group – whose operations include life insurance and banking – with an eye to listing the business and retaining a stake of slightly under 20%.

Given the capital the business requires, “it is a challenge to balance this with our investment in other growth areas such as entertainment and image sensors,” Sony Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki told a strategy briefing.

The conglomerate is pursuing synergies between its business lines, which include video games, music and movies. It said hit drama “The Last of Us” on the television network HBO drove the uptake of the game franchise on which it is based and the music used.

A partial spin-off of Sony Financial, which the group said was made possible by changes in tax rules, would allow the newly listed business to retain Sony branding.

The finance business reported a 5% fall in revenue to 1.45 trillion yen ($10.74 billion) in the year ended March. Operating profit rose 49% to 223.9 billion yen helped by a one-off gain from a real estate sale.

In the current financial year, Sony expects a 40% drop in revenue at the unit due to an accounting change, and a 20% drop in profit due to the absence of the year prior’s one-off gains.

Sony’s share price was up 6% in Tokyo trade, a day after the group said it would buy back up to 2.03% of its stock.

Sony has said it expects to sell 25 million PlayStation 5 consoles this financial year as supply chain snarls ease. That would be a record for any PlayStation device.

However, it has also forecast a slide in first-party software sales, reflecting weakness in the games pipeline.

A sequel to Sony’s hit “Marvel’s Spider-Man” is among the games due for release this year.

Rival Nintendo Co Ltd (7974.T), whose Switch console has an install base of more than 125 million units, sold over 10 million copies of “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” during the first three days from launch.

It has also scored a monster hit with “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”.

Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said he recently watched the movie in Tokyo and used to play “Super Mario” too.