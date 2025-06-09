Rural Fijians to get easier access to banking services

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

More Fijians living in remote and rural areas will soon have easier access to banking services, following a new partnership between Fexco Fiji Pte Limited and BRED Bank (Fiji) Pte Limited.

The partnership aims to bridge the gap for communities that often travel long distances to access basic banking services.

Under the agreement, BRED Bank will progressively install EFTPoS terminals at Fexco Fiji outlets across the country. This means customers will be able to withdraw money directly from their BRED Bank accounts at their nearest Fexco location, saving time, travel costs, and improving financial convenience.

For many Fijians, especially those in rural and maritime areas, this move is expected to make a significant difference.

BRED Bank Fiji Chief Executive Officer, Pierre Tastet, says the collaboration is about putting people first.

“This initiative aligns with our goal of providing customers with seamless and accessible banking. Together, BRED Bank Fiji and Fexco Fiji are aligning energies to bridge communities and expand access to financial inclusion and literacy throughout Fiji.”

Fexco Pacific Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Wilby, says the partnership adds another secure and convenient option for people to access their money.

“It represents our shared goal of improving financial inclusion and making services affordable and convenient for all.”

The initiative will also allow Fexco Fiji to facilitate direct transfers of remittance funds into BRED Bank accounts, meaning families receiving money from loved ones overseas can access it more quickly and safely.

Both organisations say the partnership is part of a long-term vision to empower Fijians through better access to financial services and education.

