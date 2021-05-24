Home

Business

Rental Car Businesses discuss way forward

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 24, 2022 5:14 am
Fiji Rental Car Association Vice President Shalit Kumar

Several rental car businesses have either closed down or are thinking about selling their businesses because they can no longer sustain themselves.

Fiji Rental Car Association Vice President, Shalit Kumar says the multi-million dollar industry was also not spared by the COVID-19 pandemic

“We have heard of several businesses who have decided to actually sell, or have closed down or have even forfeited their on their debts, even to the point it came in the dailies where vehicles were advertised on mortgage sale , so it is quite difficult to operate in such as an environment especially when you have large debts”

Transport Minister Faiyaz Koya also assured the members of the government and other stakeholders that they would strengthen the rental car business and make operations easier.

The Association yesterday also launched a standard rental agreement for vehicle usage to help customers, operators, enforcement agencies, drivers, and vehicle owners.

