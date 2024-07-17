Port Denarau’s Pacific only clean marina status renewed

Port Denarau Marina says its status as the first and only accredited Clean Marina across the Pacific Islands has been renewed.

The marina located close to the Nadi International Airport is an official port of entry to Fiji’s idyllic cruising grounds.

It is home to 52 fully serviced berths and 16 swing moorings, including 20 berths suitable for superyachts.

This accreditation which was first granted in 2017 and renewed with a recent audit in April 2024 is given by the Marina Industries Association as part of the Clean Marina Program and Fish Friendly Program.

Chief Executive, Cynthia Rasch says the audit resulted in Port Denarau Marina obtaining a score of close to 97 percent on the official audit checklists – well over the 85% required to be considered a Level 3 International Clean Marina and Fish Friendly Marina.

Rasch says key to achieving this high score was the effort Port Denarau Marina has made to protect its surrounding environment and implement renewable energy strategies.

She says some of the examples include the installation of rainwater tanks and solar panels, as well as efforts to proactively recycle waste, despite limited recycling infrastructure within Fiji.

Rasch says following the renewal of its clean and fish-friendly status, Port Denarau therefore remains the first choice of marinas in the South Pacific region.