Patel brothers launch Shriji store for Diwali

The Patel brothers, Nilesh and Dipesh have opened Shriji Store just in time for Diwali in Cumming Street, Suva.

This new shop, the largest in their collection since 2006, offers affordable Indian costumes, jewellery, and bridal outfits.

With ten shops in total around the country, the brothers aim to provide stylish options for the Festival of Lights, making Shriji Store the go-to destination for celebrations.

The brothers expressed their excitement, and hope the public will come to enjoy what they have to offer.

As the community prepares for Diwali, Shriji Store promises to be a vibrant addition to the festive shopping experience.