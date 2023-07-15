Nokia misses second-quarter expectations

[Source: Reuters]

Finnish telecom gear group Nokia reported second-quarter sales of 5.7 billion euros ($6.4 billion), a comparable operating profit margin of 11%, and lowered its full-year outlook.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had estimated sales of 6.0 billion on average.

Nokia said it now saw 2023 sales of 23.2-24.6 billion euros ($26.1-$27.6 billion) against 24.6-26.2 billion previously. It narrowed its comparable operating margin range outlook to 11.5-13% from 11.5-14% previously.

Nokia is scheduled to publish its full second-quarter earnings report on July 20.

Shares in Nokia closed down 9.4% on Friday.