McDonald's sales dip just 3.4% as US stores stay open

McDonald’s sales fell less than 4% in the first three months of the year, despite closures due to lockdown measures prompted by the coronavirus.

The fast-food chain took a big hit to its international business in March, when it shut outlets in the UK, France, Italy and Spain.

But 99% of its locations in the US remain open. Sales there fell just 13%.

Labour activists in the US are calling on the firm to do more to protect against the risk of infection.

“McDonald’s has failed to adequately protect employees’ and consumers’ safety by doing too little too slowly,” said Neal Bisno, executive vice-president of the Service Employees International Union

A union survey of more than 800 US McDonald’s workers found that more than 90% reported that masks were scarce or unavailable, while 40% said their managers had discouraged them from wearing such protective gear.

McDonald’s worker Bartolome Perez has organised several days of protests in Los Angeles after a co-worker tested positive for the virus.