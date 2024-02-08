GPH to be rebranded

Grand Pacific Hotel [File Photo]

The Grand Pacific Hotel will be rebranded to InterContinental brand under the IHG portfolio.

This was revealed by FNPF CEO Viliame Vodonaivalu during a member forum in Ba.

Vodonaivalu says the mock-up room refurbishment is underway.

He says the interior designer and service-engineering consultant for the project have been appointed.

According to Vodonaivalu, the building contractor for the mock-uproom is in the tender process and the revised construction program aims for completion by February 2024.

The other owned project for the fund is the Westin Denarau Island Resort.

Vodonaivalu says the guest room block renovations are on track.

He adds the revised Westin refurbishment is expected to take 18-24 months, targeting completion in the third quarter of 2024.