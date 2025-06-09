Government plans to develop Lau as new tourism region

The Government is planning to develop Lau as a new tourism region, aiming to spread the benefits of the industry beyond its traditional strongholds.

Tourism Minister and Civil Aviation Minister Viliame Gavoka said tourism in Fiji is currently concentrated in a few provinces, including Nadroga, Navosa and Ba, which account for about 70 per cent of the country’s tourism activity.

He says the next phase of growth is to uplift another region to complement existing destinations.

Gavoka adds Lau has the potential to become a major tourism hub, similar to Denarau, due to its pristine lagoons and natural beauty.

He states the vision is for Lau to be mentioned alongside well-known destinations such as the Coral Coast, Mamanuca and Yasawa islands.

“One of the reasons I want to focus on Lau is that it is blessed with exquisite and idyllic lagoons,”

The Minister notes that the challenge now is to develop the region’s tourism infrastructure and services.

Gavoka adds he is confident the plan could be achieved, noting strong support from Cabinet colleagues to drive the initiative forward.

He says expanding tourism into new regions would help strengthen the industry’s overall contribution to the economy while creating opportunities for communities outside established tourism centres.

