Fuel prices to increase from tomorrow

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has announced that fuel prices will increase from tomorrow, while the prices for LPG products will decrease.

The price of motor spirit will increase by 18 cents from $2.61 to cost $2.79 per litre from tomorrow.

Premix will see an increase by 14 cents to cost $2.64 per litre while the price of diesel will increase by 15 cents to cost $2.37.

The VAT-exempt price of Kerosene will be $1.80.

The FCCC says the prices of LPG products will drop due to a decrease in Butane Contract Price, a slight decrease in the average international freight compared to last review and slightly strengthening of the USD against the Fijian dollar.

From tomorrow, the price of a 12kg cylinder will decrease by $1.94 and cost $32.62, while a 4.5kg cylinder will decrease by 73 cents and cost $12.23.

The FCCC says the cylinder prices are VAT-exempt.

Bulk gas will decrease by 15 cents and cost $2.52, while autogas will $1.76.

The FCCC says the price of autogas and bulk gas will be affected due to revision of VAT rate from 9% to 15% from tomorrow.

The FCCC enforcement inspectors will continue to conduct checks during the coming weeks to ensure ongoing compliance.