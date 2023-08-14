Cane grower’s cooperatives play integral role: SCGC

The Sugar Cane Growers Council will be reaching out to all members and officials of the cane cooperative to conduct a survey and create awareness about other industry initiatives.

Chief Executive, Vimal Dutt says the sugar industry has 53 cooperatives in operation, of which 48 own mechanical harvesters.

He says the membership stands at 1436 growers, and most cooperatives are recipients of government grants through the Ministry of Sugar Industry for the acquisition of mechanical harvesters.

The CEO adds that they have significantly contributed to the introduction of mechanization in the sugar industry while the industry continues to face labour shortages, especially for cane cutters.

Dutt says cooperatives are functioning well, and members are reaping the benefits through collaboration, improved field operations, and obtaining dividends.

He says they want to hear about the cooperatives, their challenges, and their potential so that the farming community prospers.