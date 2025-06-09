UK advises against all travel to Israel as airstrikes continue

Source: BBC NEWS

The UK has advised Britons against all travel to Israel amid an escalation in the country’s military activity with Iran.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office advice, which covers Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, comes after missiles were launched by both countries in recent days. Israel’s airspace remains closed.

The advice warns of a “fast-moving situation that poses significant risks”.

“The situation has the potential to deteriorate further, quickly and without warning,” it said.

