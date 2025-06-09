Trump says US may provide air support to back a Ukraine peace deal

[Source: Reuters]

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has ruled out putting U.S. troops on the ground in Ukraine, but said the United States might provide air support as part of a deal to end Russia’s war in the country.

A day after Trump pledged security guarantees to help end the war at an extraordinary White House summit, the path to peace remained uncertain as the U.S. and allies prepared to work out what military support for Ukraine might include.

