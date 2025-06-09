Trump says he will help Afghans stuck in the UAE

[Source: Reuters]

President Donald Trump said on Sunday he would help Afghans detained in the United Arab Emirates for years after fleeing their country when the United States pulled out and the Taliban took power.

Trump, a Republican who promised a far-reaching immigration crackdown, suspended refugee resettlement after he took office in January. In April, the Trump administration terminated temporary deportation protections for thousands of Afghans in the U.S.

“I will try to save them, starting right now,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social that linked to an article on the Afghans held in limbo there.

Article continues after advertisement

Trump cited news website “Just the News” as saying that UAE officials were preparing to hand over some Afghan refugees to the Taliban.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.