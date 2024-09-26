Trump plans rally in butler

[Source: Reuters]

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will hold a rally on Oct. 5 in Butler, Pennsylvania, the town where he was shot in an assassination attempt, his campaign said in a statement on Wednesday.

“President Trump’s return to Butler will mark his first visit to the site of the attack since he was struck by an assassin’s bullet on July 13th—but was saved in what the world has recognized as an act of divine providence,” his campaign said.