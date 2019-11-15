Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji's fourth COVID-19 case confirmed, Suva will not shutdown|Fiji and the world is at war with COVID-19 says PM|Fiji suspends all Singapore and Hong Kong flights|Vice-Chancellor’s driver charged|Practice social distancing and working from home where possible says PM|Fourth patient was infected overseas|Fever clinic for greater Suva area soon|More passengers come forward|Bainimarama urges Fijians to respect the restriction|Police and RFMF to monitor lockdown areas|BAF equips its staff|Police urge people to adhere to restrictions in place|Less movements within Lautoka|Prepare for financial hardship in the wake of COVID-19|COVID-19 pandemic accelerating: WHO Chief|167 ATS staff affected by lockdown|FNPF will help in the obvious situation|Repatriation flight for Samoa flies tomorrow|40 new cases of COVID-19 in NZ|FRCS implements COVID-19 prevention measures|FNPF requests members to comply with precautionary measures|Fijians trying to return goods: FCCC|Plantation and Lomani Island Resort suspend operations|Stranded UK volunteer grateful for assistance from Fijian family|Kava bars take proactive measures|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Pacific Islands

Samoa police catch one more escapee, 15 still at large

RNZ
March 24, 2020 12:31 pm

Police in Samoa say they have captured one more prison escapee with 15 of around 29 who staged a mass breakout from the Tanumalala prison last night still at large.

Police have issued photos of those who are still at large but warn the men are dangerous and the public should refrain from approaching them.

The police commissioner Fuiavailili Egon Keil was forced to recall all off-duty police officers to help with the ongoing manhunt.

Article continues after advertisement

A source at the Tupua Tamasese Meaole hospital said around 20 prison officers were brought in for medical treatment with injuries reportedly caused by altercations with prisoners during the escape.

The hospital made a public appeal for blood donations around 11pm last night.

At least two of the inmates still at large, Daniel Vailopa and Silao Leleiga, have been involved in prison breaks in the past.

Police have warned villages close to the newly-built prison as well as the wider community to be alert for any suspicious persons or activity in the area.

They appeal for anyone with information relating to the escaped prisoners to contact +685 22 222 or report to the nearest police station.

Police have warned villages close to the newly-built prison as well as the wider community to be alert and to report any suspicious activity in their area.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.