Auckland liquor store owner claims man ‘teaching’ kids how to rob his store

Royal Oak Liquor Centre owner Ajith Nair says a man was teaching kids how to rob his store. [Source: NZ Herald]

An Auckland liquor store owner already hit by earlier ram raids and break-ins has released security footage showing what he says is a man teaching children how to rob his shop.

Ajith Nair, owner of Royal Oak Liquor Centre, described the incident as sad because it involved children and one of his regular customers.

He said the customer – who frequently buys alcohol from the store – appeared to be teaching the kids how to rob the store, something Nair had never come across before.

“This is a regular customer coming with the kids – that’s a new thing,” he said.

“It’s like teaching how to do the burglary.”

Security footage of the incident shows two males walking into the liquor store in the city’s inner south about 9.30pm last night.

Wearing caps, the males have clothes tied across their faces, concealing their identities.

They grab four cartons of drinks, but staff immediately rush to block their exit.

The staff appear to tell the reluctant males to put the drinks down and leave.

Eventually, the males place the cartons on the ground as one staff member grabs a bat.

However, one of the males then grabs a bottle, while a third male also enters the store from behind.

The staff are then locked into a face-off with the three males before eventually getting them to leave.

Yet, as the males leave, one throws a punch, striking a staff member who isn’t looking, before running away.

Police said they received a report at 9.30pm yesterday that three males – including two youths – attempted to steal alcohol at a Manukau Rd business.

“During this incident, a person was assaulted by the offenders, who then fled the scene,” police said.

“Thankfully, the person did not require medical treatment.”

Police are investigating, including reviewing CCTV.

Nair said the three offenders drove away in a car parked about 100m away.

Staff got the registration number with Nair saying police later reported back that the car had not been stolen.

Nair said his team don’t know the name of the regular customer, but recognised him immediately and will trespass him from the store if he tries to enter again.

He said the customer had something pulled over his face at first but that it slipped down during the altercation and so staff had a clear view of his identity.

“He comes regularly to buy stuff from us and suddenly he just sends the kids.”

The customer had at first been standing outside the store and watching, Nair said.

However, he entered the store to support the kids once the confrontation with staff began, Nair said.

He said the incident was more sad than scary because the kids were so young, being about 10 and 12 years old.

“The kids really was scared because we took the bat and they were scared. They were small kids.”

“I’m really sad about that [customer], what’s he doing like this with the small kids?”

Nair said his shop had been hit by four major break-ins and robberies in the past few months, including a ram raid in August.

Police arrested five youths aged between 12 and 15 in connection to that ram raid.

The store’s insurance premiums have skyrocketed since the robberies with the excess payment for new claims going from just over $2000 to close to $10,000, Nair said.

Having lost so much money, he said his team have no choice but to stand up to robbers.

“We will fight … because we will lose the money.”