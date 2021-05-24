Kansas tornado inflicts heavy damage and leaves thousands without power

A tornado has been filmed tearing through part of the US state of Kansas, with pictures showing cars crumpled into buildings and homes without roofs.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Midwest states including Kansas, Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska.

In the city of Wichita, the mayor said 50 to 100 structures had been damaged, especially in the suburb of Andover.

Article continues after advertisement

However, there are so far no reports of serious injuries.

At a press conference on Saturday morning, local officials said there had been no deaths, despite the extent of the damage to buildings and cars.

“Good news is, we’ve found no more injuries than we talked about last night,” Fire Chief Chad Russell told local news. “We have no reports of fatalities…we have no rescues outstanding, so we have no one that we know of that is trapped in a building right now that’s waiting for us to rescue them.”

“Right now, everything is going real well as far as it can be, considering the circumstances,” added police chief Buck Buchanan.

Both men said assessments of the situation were ongoing, with planes and drones being deployed to survey the damage. And both urged people who wanted to help to stay away from the area due to downed power lines.

Extraordinary videos and photos posted online show the tornado tearing through Andover, destroying buildings, with debris flying in the air.