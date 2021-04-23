Home

World

India sees new record COVID cases and deaths as crisis deepens

Aljazeera
April 30, 2021 11:07 am
Hospitals in New Delhi are full and have had to turn away sick patients and their desperate family members. [Source: Aljazeera]

Hospitals and morgues are overwhelmed as India reports another world record number of daily infections.

India’s total COVID-19 cases have passed 18 million after another world record number of daily infections, as gravediggers worked around the clock to bury victims and hundreds more were cremated in makeshift pyres in parks and parking lots.

India reported 379,257 new infections and 3,645 new deaths on Thursday, health ministry data showed, the highest number of fatalities in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

However, medical experts believe India’s true COVID-19 numbers may be five to 10 times greater than the official tally.

The world’s second-most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals and morgues overwhelmed.

Each day, thousands of Indians search frantically for hospital beds and life-saving oxygen for sick relatives, using social media apps and personal contacts.

Hospital beds that become available, especially in intensive care units (ICUs), are snapped up in minutes.

