Hundreds of thousands evacuated as floods ravage southern China

Weather officials have said the region is experiencing the highest rainfall in 60 years. [Source: BBC News]

Hundreds of thousands of people in China have been evacuated in several southern and eastern provinces after unrelenting rains caused floods and triggered landslides.

Two provinces upgraded flood warnings on Tuesday as rivers overflowed and floodwater levels broke a 50-year high.

Videos on state media show cars being washed down streets, and people being rescued by ropes across swollen rivers.

The area is seeing its highest rainfall since 1961, weather officials say.

Residents of communities living along river banks and in low-lying neighbourhoods have been urged to move to higher ground.