Harris visiting US-Mexico border Friday

[Source: Reuters]

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Douglas, Arizona, which sits on the U.S. border with Mexico on Friday, the White House said on Wednesday.

The trip will mark Harris’ first visit to the border since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee. She previously visited the border in 2021.

Harris’ Republican rival Donald Trump has made illegal immigration a key issue in his campaign ahead of the Nov. 5 election. The former president has repeatedly criticized Harris over border policy.

Harris told CNN last month that she would renew a push for comprehensive border legislation that would tighten migration into the United States, vowing to “enforce our laws” against border crossings.