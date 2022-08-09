FBI executes search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago in document investigation

[Source: CNN]

The FBI executed a search warrant on Monday at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump declined to say why the FBI agents were at Mar-a-Lago, but the former President says the raid was unannounced and “they even broke into my safe.”

Trump was not in Florida at the time of the raid.

The raid began early Monday morning and law enforcement personnel appeared to be focused on the area of the club where Trump’s offices and personal quarters are.

The Justice Department declined to comment, as did the White House.

A White House official says it was not notified about the raid.