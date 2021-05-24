Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Two pregnant women die from COVID|Fiji crosses 20,000 mark in COVID cases|60 Fijians in critical conditions|Good feedback from outer islands|RFMF catering for CWMH continues|Ministry to focus on targeted testing|70% adult population receive first dose of vaccine|Woman who uploaded video broke the law: Dr Fong|WHO says challenging times ahead|RFMF maintains frontline services despite increasing cases|COVID positive patient shares experience|Fijians urged to maintain resilience|Mavua Villagers on high alert|Tanoa Hotel provides meal to frontliners|Ending the COVID-19 outbreak requires commitment|Number of elderly dying from COVID-19 worries authorities|Fijians with COVID-19 symptoms to visit designated facilities|Fiji privileged to secure vaccine for pregnant women: Raj|COVID-19 vaccination continues in Taveuni|Families in isolation receive food assistance|Over 1,000 new cases and 12 deaths|Seven-day daily test positivity stands at 26%|Ministry yet to comment on new CWM hospital video|Minister acknowledges parental support|USP prioritizes the safety of students and staff|
Full Coverage

World

China flood terror as train carriage submerged

| @BBCWorld
July 22, 2021 10:17 am
[Source: Reuters]

As floodwater crashed through a busy subway station in China on Tuesday, desperate passengers tried to flee while others were swept helplessly off of platforms.

In one train carriage, water seeped in and rose from ankle, to waist, to neck-height. Panicked commuters stretched upwards to breathe, while others lifted shorter people into the shrinking air pocket above.

In terrifying videos shared on social media, some passengers can be seen standing on chairs and clinging to the ceiling as the floodwater creeps upwards. One tried to smash a window, before realising that there was even more water outside the carriage.

Article continues after advertisement

Some filmed the unfolding tragedy, while others called loved ones or posted pleas for help. “I can’t speak anymore,” one woman wrote on the social media site Weibo. “If no rescue comes in 20 minutes, hundreds of us will lose our lives.”

“We were all standing on the seats, and the water was already on our knees,” a woman who gave her name as Ms Li told Elephant News.

“Some shorter passengers had water up to their necks,” she said, adding that as time went on the air supply began to diminish.

After about an hour, the train carriage was plunged into darkness and the oxygen level waned further. “I was really scared, but the most terrifying thing was not the water, but the diminishing air supply,” one person told Reuters news agency.

After several hours of fear and uncertainty, rescuers were able to gain access through the roof of the carriage and pulled people out. “We knocked on the glass a bit [on the ceiling]. Then suddenly there was air,” an unnamed woman told state broadcaster CCTV.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.