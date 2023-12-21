Biden attacks Trump's anti-immigrant 'blood' comments in Wisconsin visit

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. President Joe Biden criticized presidential opponent Donald Trump’s recent anti-immigrant comments as he visited a Black-owned business in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a state that may prove pivotal to the 2024 election.

“I don’t believe as the president, the former president, said again yesterday, that immigrants are polluting, polluting, our blood.

The economy and our nation is stronger when we’re tapping the full range of talents in this nation,” he said.

Trump has referred to immigrants “poisoning” the blood of America in recent speeches, using language that echoes the racial and eugenics rhetoric of Nazi Germany, prompting critics to condemn political xenophobia and racism.

“Everyone deserves a fair shot,” Biden said, in remarks during a visit to the Milwaukee Black Chamber of Commerce to discuss what the White House called a boom in Black-owned small businesses.

Biden repeated a familiar refrain on the economy, saying when “the middle class does well and we all do well.”

“That’s what we call Bidenomics,” he said.

Biden first stopped by Hero Plumbing, a Black-owned small business that removes lead pipes in Milwaukee. After chatting with Hero founder and owner Rashawn Spivey, Biden gave him a ride to the event site in his presidential limousine.

Biden’s visit reflected an effort to bolster support from Black voters ahead of what his campaign team is expecting to be a tough battle for re-election.