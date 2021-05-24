NSW records 45,098 new COVID cases, 9 deaths as new restrictions come into force

NSW has reported 45,098 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths as new restrictions come into force for the next three weeks.

This is in an attempt to curb the virus surge.

There are 1795 coronavirus patients in hospital, a slight increase from the previous day, with 145 in intensive care and 40 requiring ventilation.

The nine deaths were four women and five men aged in their 50s, 70s and 90s, of whom eight were from Sydney and one from Newcastle.

According to official figures, there have been 425,404 cases of the virus in NSW since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 116,915 PCR tests in NSW the 24-hour period to 8pm on Friday, up from 112,725 the previous day.

Victoria recorded 51,356 cases, comprising 26,428 positive rapid tests and 24,928 PCR tests. The large surge, up from Friday’s figure of 21,727 cases, is attributed to an online web portal opening to record positive rapid test results.

The Victorian Department of Health said most people who reported their result yesterday got it earlier in the week, with 5,923 people receiving their positive result from a rapid test in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

From Saturday until January 27, singing and dancing will be prohibited in hospitality venues, entertainment facilities and major recreation facilities in NSW, excluding weddings and performances. This includes pubs, clubs, nightclubs, bars and restaurants.

Upcoming major events will be risk assessed, but organisers should assume they can proceed unless contacted by NSW Health.

Other measures introduced late last month – including mandatory indoor masks, a two square metre density limit for hospitality venues, and mandatory QR code check-ins – also remain in force until January 27.

People have been encouraged to use “common sense” by limiting large household gatherings, as well as gathering outdoors where possible.

NSW will also update its mandatory vaccine rules, to require people who were previously required to be double-dosed – including health staff, aviation workers and teachers – to receive their booster when eligible.

It comes as modelling released by NSW Health on Friday estimated the state would reach a peak of 4700 COVID-positive hospitalisations by late January.