Global warming is accelerating

[Source: Reuters]

Global warming caused by fossil fuel emissions is accelerating, pushing many of the Earth’s most important ecosystems close to their ​tipping points, said Johan Rockström, director of the Potsdam ​Institute for Climate Impact Research.

Speaking at the Reuters Sustainability ⁠Europe conference on Tuesday, Rockström said damage to coral reefs ​and the Amazon rainforest was close to becoming irreversible.

Parts of the ​Atlantic Ocean circulation system, including the current that moderates Western Europe’s climate with warm water from the Caribbean, were close to collapse.

The latest science confirms ​the world is on course to exceed a 1.5 degree ​Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) rise in average surface temperature in the next few years, ‌increasing ⁠the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, he said, ahead of the United Nations’ COP31 climate talks starting on November 9.

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Companies looking to prepare and build resilience into their operations should treat ​climate and nature ​as a single ⁠integrated agenda rather than separate issues, he said.

While prioritising efforts to decarbonise, they should also invest ​in helping preserve nature, particularly projects related to ​maintaining or ⁠rebuilding biodiversity and reserves of fresh water.

Rockström said it was “incredibly disturbing” to see lobbying for an easing of rules on phasing out ⁠internal ​combustion engine vehicles, pointing to subsidies ​for petrol and diesel that were undermining consumer demand for electric vehicles.