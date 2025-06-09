Seruvakula to remain involved in Flying Fijians coaching setup

[File Photo]

Former interim coach Senirusi Seruvakula will continue to play a role in Fiji Rugby’s long-term coaching development following the appointment of new FIJI Water Flying Fijians head coach Jake White.

Fiji Rugby board chair John Sanday has confirmed that Seruvakula’s term as interim coach has come to an end, but he is expected to remain involved in a supporting capacity as the union looks to strengthen its pool of local coaching talent.

Sanday says Fiji Rugby remains committed to developing homegrown coaches, with Seruvakula and some members of the previous coaching team expected to remain within the wider support structure.

“His term has come to an end. But I think he will be in a continuing role, in a supporting role, as part of the ongoing development of our local coaches,” Sanday says.

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He adds that some assistant coaches could also continue to work within the coaching setup, providing an opportunity to learn from White as Fiji Rugby invests in building its coaching depth for the future.

The move signals that while White takes charge of the Flying Fijians ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup, Fiji Rugby is also looking to preserve and develop local coaching expertise.

Seruvakula stepped into the interim role following the departure of Mick Byrne and helped guide the side during a period of transition.

Fiji Rugby will now look to combine White’s international experience with the continued development of local coaches as the Flying Fijians prepare for their next international challenges.

Meanwhile, the Flying Fijians are gearing up for their centennial Test against Japan this Saturday at 5.50pm.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.