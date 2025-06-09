World Bank drives energy and food security

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The World Bank Group is prioritising reliable electricity, clean water and agricultural development to expand essential services and create jobs.

Its targets aim to reach millions of people by 2030 through investment and partnerships.

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga says the institution is shifting its focus towards delivering results at scale, using public financing, private investment and partnerships to address infrastructure and development needs.

Addressing the 2026 Annual Meetings in Bangkok, Thailand, Banga outlined targets covering electricity access, water security, smallholder farming and affordable healthcare.

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Under Mission 300, a partnership with the African Development Bank, the goal is to bring electricity to 300 million people in Africa by 2030.

Banga says 59 million people have gained access so far, with the annual pace increasing from 12 million in the 2024 financial year to 18 million in 2025 and 29 million last year.

He says access alone is not enough. Homes, farms, factories and growing cities also need reliable and affordable electricity.

The World Bank’s approach includes renewable energy, hydropower, gas where appropriate, nuclear energy where suitable, and investment in transmission networks and storage.

Although the Mission 300 target applies to Africa, the underlying challenge is relevant to Pacific island countries, where dependable energy supplies are important for businesses, public services and economic development.

Banga says the Bank Group is also working with partners to improve water security for up to one billion people by 2030. Its own commitment is to reach 400 million people.

Twenty country compacts have established a pathway to provide clean water to 150 million people, with another 20 compacts planned.

For Fiji and other Pacific countries, water security is closely linked to infrastructure investment, climate resilience and the ability of communities to withstand prolonged dry periods and extreme weather.

Agriculture is another priority.

Banga says public, private and philanthropic partners are working towards helping 300 million smallholder farmers move from subsistence farming to producing a surplus by 2030. The World Bank Group has committed to reaching 200 million farmers.

Its AgriConnect initiative has developed a pipeline to support 82 million farmers in its first full year, with further work planned to reach the remaining target.

The strategy aims to improve farmers’ access to finance and markets, helping them move beyond subsistence production and increase their incomes.

For Pacific countries, stronger agricultural production and market access could support rural livelihoods, food security and local businesses

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However, achieving those gains depends on reliable infrastructure, financing and connections between producers and buyers.

Banga also says the HealthWorks initiative, supported by the Japanese government, aims to reach 1.5 billion people with quality, affordable health services by 2030. About 600 million people have already been reached under the programme.

Across these areas, the World Bank is linking infrastructure investment with broader economic development rather than treating projects as isolated interventions.