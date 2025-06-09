Tabuya defends referendum campaign suspension

Special Parliamentary Committee member Lynda Tabuya [Photo: FILE]

Special Parliamentary Committee member Lynda Tabuya is defending provisions allowing the Electoral Commission to suspend campaigning during a referendum.

Speaking at the FBC show “Your Voice”, Tabuya says the measure would give Fijians space to focus on proposed constitutional changes without political distractions.

This follows concerns raised by Centre for Democracy and Dialogue Director Nilesh Lal over the potential suspension of campaign activities, including public forums, meetings, interviews and debates.

Tabuya says the provision is intended to separate referendum campaigning from general election politics.

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She adds the Referendum Act clearly provides the Electoral Commission with discretionary powers to suspend campaigning during the referendum period.

She says the legislation was scrutinized by Parliament’s bipartisan standing committee for more than 10 months, with both Government and Opposition members involved in the process.

Tabuya argues that suspending general election campaigning would allow voters to concentrate on the referendum questions and decide whether they support the proposed constitutional changes.

She says political campaigning, including calls to vote for particular candidates or political parties, should be put aside during the referendum period.

“It is important for our public to be given that breathing space.”

She says there would be time for general election campaigning after the referendum, adding that the temporary suspension would help voters consider the constitutional

amendments without what she describes as political noise.

Tabuya says that the measure would protect the public’s ability to think freely and make democratic decisions without political influence.