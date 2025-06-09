RFMF Women seal defence cup series

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The RFMF Pacifica Women’s Rugby League Team has secured the Defence Pacific Cup series after claiming a hard-fought 14–10 victory over the Australian Defence Force in their second encounter in Australia.

Competing as the Pacifica Women’s Team, the Republic of Fiji Military Forces side backed up its historic 18–12 opening win to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series, with one game remaining.

The second encounter proved a stern test of the team’s discipline and defensive resilience, with both sides locked at 0–0 at halftime after a tightly contested opening spell.

However, the Pacifica women found their breakthrough six minutes into the second half when LCPL Bati crossed for the opening try.

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OS Cumu and PTE Bese added further tries to strengthen their advantage, as the Fijian side held firm against a determined Australian fightback to secure back-to-back victories.

The result confirms the Pacifica women’s series triumph and puts them in a strong position to complete an unbeaten campaign when they face the ADF in the third and final match today.

Meanwhile, in the men’s competition, the Australian Defence Force claimed victory over the Papua New Guinea Defence Force.

The RFMF men’s side is now preparing for its highly anticipated clash against the ADF at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on Sunday.

The match will serve as a curtain-raiser to the Rugby League World Cup clash between the Fiji Bati and the Australian Kangaroos.

You can watch the Fiji Bati vs Australia game LIVE on FBC Sports.