Encouraging healthy habits through handwashing

The importance of maintaining proper hand hygiene was highlighted today as the Punjas Group, through its subsidiary Ocean Soaps, joined the Ministry of Health in marking Global Handwashing Day in Lautoka.

This year’s theme, “Be a Handwashing Hero,” aims to encourage everyone, especially children, to take simple steps that protect their health and those around them.

Speaking at the event, Punjas Group Chief Marketing Manager, Gopal Jadhav, said Ocean Soaps continues to champion the message of hygiene through both its products and community initiatives.

“Handwashing is one of the simplest and most powerful ways to protect our health, something Ocean Soaps has long championed.”

As part of the company’s commitment to promoting healthy habits, they will be donating hundreds of Bodyguard Antibacterial Bars to the Ministry of Health for distribution to schools across the Western Division.

This initiative is aimed at helping children develop lifelong hygiene habits.

“Every time you wash your hands with soap, you are protecting yourself, your family, and your friends. Let’s all make handwashing a daily habit, not just for today, but for life.”

He also noted that the Punjas Group, which marks 90 years of serving the Pacific, remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that improve the health and well-being of Fijian communities.

The Global Handwashing Day celebration brought together school students, health officials, and private sector partners to reinforce the message that “your health is in your hands.”