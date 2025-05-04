Young sets new Fiji record in 50m freestyle

Tolu Young. [Photo Credit: Fiji Cloud]

Fijian swimmer Tolu Young has made waves on the international stage, clocking an impressive 22.29 seconds in the 50m freestyle event.

His remarkable performance places him just behind one of the world’s elite swimmers, American Caleb Dressel, who posted a time of 22.28 seconds.

Young’s swim not only marked a new personal best but also set a new national record for Fiji, highlighting his rapid rise in competitive swimming.

Article continues after advertisement

The achievement has been celebrated widely, with supporters praising his dedication and hard work.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.