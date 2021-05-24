Police wants a repeat of history

The Police volleyball men’s team wants to make sure that history repeats itself this year.

Police won the volleyball challenge last year, dethroning Army from its 10-year dominance.

Sukuna Bowl Organizing Committee Chairman, Livai Driu says they were able to climb the fort in 2020 and they want to make sure it happens again on Friday.

Article continues after advertisement

“In the last seven years, Army has been dominating men’s volleyball, last year we manage to create that history so we would like to dominate all the games for this year.”

The volleyball challenge commences at 10am at the National Netball Centre in Laucala along with the netball competition.

At the same time, the football match kicks-off at the Fiji Football Association ground in Vatuwaqa with the match aired live on FBC Sports and live commentaries on Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM FB Live.

The main rugby event starts at 4pm at the ANZ Stadium and fans can also catch all the live action on FBC Sports and FBC Pop for overseas viewers.

Overseas viewers can pay $15USD through PayPal or a credit card.