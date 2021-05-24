Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Follow all measures warns Koya|MCTTT announces fines|There will be no lockdown: Koya|New approach needed to contain COVID-19|Limit placed on informal gatherings|Five COVID deaths, 1,280 new cases recorded|Health team deployed to Matuku|Positive cases identified in some schools|Vorovoro village prepares for the third wave|Complacency will put health systems under pressure|596 COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Negative results compulsory for Eastern travel|Crew test positive, shipping schedule changes|Safety of tourists remain priority: Minister|More booster doses to arrive soon|Ministry will continue to advance COVID measures|Omicron confirmed in the country|Ministry revises protocols|580 new COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Ministry calls for cooperation|Ministry continues to monitor the outbreak|Booster shot effective against Omicron|RFMF commit to assisting MOH response efforts|MOH confident in its mitigation plans|Ministry to avoid population blanket measures|
Full Coverage

Sports

Va’a revival on track

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
January 10, 2022 6:18 am

The National Sports Commission along with the Fiji Outrigger Canoe Racing Association is working to revive the sport of Va’a.

Va’a is a traditional sport for Fiji and the Pacific and stakeholders are working to reinstate its prominence in communities.

Takia Outrigger coach, Duane Reiher says the work they are doing will revive dormant and set-up new clubs.

Article continues after advertisement

But most importantly, Reiher says it will increase the player base of the sport which is healthy for competition and growth.

 

“It’s been a big thing for us and it’s encouraging to see the sport being taken out to the communities and hopefully we see bigger numbers. Maybe in the future, two years down the line when we are looking at the big Pacific Games, we’ll have more numbers to try out for the event.”

Clubs that have been revived so far are Ovalau, Raiwaqa, Nausori, and newcomers, Lami.

Meanwhile, two men and women will be selected to compete in the Va’a V1 competition for the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan this year.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.