Va’a revival on track

The National Sports Commission along with the Fiji Outrigger Canoe Racing Association is working to revive the sport of Va’a.

Va’a is a traditional sport for Fiji and the Pacific and stakeholders are working to reinstate its prominence in communities.

Takia Outrigger coach, Duane Reiher says the work they are doing will revive dormant and set-up new clubs.

But most importantly, Reiher says it will increase the player base of the sport which is healthy for competition and growth.

“It’s been a big thing for us and it’s encouraging to see the sport being taken out to the communities and hopefully we see bigger numbers. Maybe in the future, two years down the line when we are looking at the big Pacific Games, we’ll have more numbers to try out for the event.”

Clubs that have been revived so far are Ovalau, Raiwaqa, Nausori, and newcomers, Lami.

Meanwhile, two men and women will be selected to compete in the Va’a V1 competition for the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan this year.