Rafael Nadal beaten in ATP final

World Tennis star Rafael Nadal’s hopes of a first ATP Finals title took a blow as he was beaten 6-3 6-4 by Felix Auger-Aliassime this morning.

Defeat against the Canadian follows an opening loss to American Taylor Fritz in Turin.

The 36-year-old Spaniard must win the year-end title to finish 2022 as world number one.

Victory against Norway’s Casper Ruud in his final Green Group match may not be enough to keep his hopes alive.

Ruud, who has already beaten Auger-Aliassime, needs to just win a set against Fritz later tonight to eliminate Nadal.

Nadal has now lost four matches in a row, going back to the US Open.

[Source: BBC]