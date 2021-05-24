Djokovic’s court hearing underway

World tennis number one, Novak Djokovic’s court hearing is currently underway in Australia.

The Australian Open defending champion is challenging the cancellation of his visa.

The case has since drawn global attention and is quickly intertwined into a political issue.

The Serbian’s lawyer have argued that border officials failed to give valid notice of the Australian government’s intention to cancel his visa.

However, the government still insist that Djokovic’s recent COVID infection does not make him eligible for an exemption from entry.

Djokovic was denied entry at Melbourne Airport on last week Wednesday and was sent to an immigration detention hotel.

He has been allowed to watch the court hearing from an undisclosed location but must return to the facility when it ends.

The Australian Open starts next Monday.