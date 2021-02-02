Australian Open warm-up events called off

All competitions at six Australian Open warm up events scheduled for today have been called off.

This comes after a worker at one of the tournaments’ Melbourne quarantine hotels tested positive for Covid-19.

Players preparing for the year’s first Grand Slam tournament, which is supposed to begin next week, must isolate at their hotels until they test negative for the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Tennis Australia said in a statement that they will work with everyone involved to facilitate testing as quickly as possible.

Australian Open organizers didn’t immediately have details of how many players would have to isolate.

Under the current plans, up to 30,000 spectators are expected daily at Melbourne Park for the two-week Grand Slam event and there was no immediate indication of a change.

The Australian Open used three hotels in Melbourne for the bulk of the players to quarantine and had other secure accommodation and facilities in Adelaide, South Australia state, for some of the biggest stars, including Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Players were tested every day during quarantine and weren’t allowed to leave their hotels without a negative result.