Tahiti advances to quarter-finals in Beach Soccer World Cup

Tahiti has qualified to the quarter-finals of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup after a hard-fought win over Mozambique.
The Pacific Island team defeated Mozambique 8-7.
Spain was the other team from Group B to advance with Tahiti to the quarter finals after beating United Arab Emirates 5-3.
In Group A, Paraguay has made it into the quarter-finals after defeating USA 9-4, and RFU beat Japan 7-1 to also earn a spot.
