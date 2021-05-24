Home

Critical patients are referred to CWM|$83.8m paid out in unemployment assistance|Incorrect disbursement by Digicel Fiji rolled back|Unemployment assistance for those outside Viti Levu|Horse patrol in Nadi to assist Police|Nabukelevu-i-Ra village on lockdown|Post-infection vaccination encouraged|No travel to Maritime says MoH|Government assistance totals $439m to date|Minivan drivers urge more Fijians to get vaccinated|Stranded students deal with psychological issues|Police officers in demanding situation|Kadavu cases spike, five more dead|296 hospitalized due to COVID-19|Curfew moved back by one hour|Vaccination lottery to reward Fijians|Govt assistance to continue despite criticism|Southern Division tops list of infringements|Nalotu village on total lockdown|198 new infections with one death|Authorities worried with Kadavu developments|Arrests for blatant disregard of COVID measures|More businesses expected to re-open in Suva|Villages in Kadavu urged to follow COVID-19 protocols|Kadavu villagers on high alert|
Football

Tahiti advances to quarter-finals in Beach Soccer World Cup

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 24, 2021 8:40 am

Tahiti has qualified to the quarter-finals of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup after a hard-fought win over Mozambique.

The Pacific Island team defeated Mozambique 8-7.

Spain was the other team from Group B to advance with Tahiti to the quarter finals after beating United Arab Emirates 5-3.

In Group A, Paraguay has made it into the quarter-finals after defeating USA 9-4, and RFU beat Japan 7-1 to also earn a spot.

