Sophia Morgan latest Team Fiji athlete to qualify for Olympics

17-year-old sailor Sophia Morgan is the latest Team Fiji athlete to qualify on merit for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games next year.

In January this year, she competed in the Australian National Championships held together with the Oceania Championships, followed by the Australian Youth Championships and then in February the 2020 Women’s Laser Radial Class World Championships.

All three regattas were held in Melbourne Australia as the best-placed sailor from Oceania at the World Championships, Sophia qualified for the 2020 Olympic Game.

Based on her success, she was offered the opportunity to train with the New Zealand Youth Sailing squad while completing year 12 at Epsom Girls Grammar School in Auckland.

Sophia says she is incredibly lucky and proud to be able to represent her country at a world-renowned event and to also able to compete against the best of the best in the sport.

Fiji Yachting Association’s Neville Koop says they were also very proud of young Sophia and her achievements.

Neville says Sophia started sailing at a very young age and her dad, who is also an accomplished sailor, was always around to help and encourage her.

Sophia was part of Team Fiji to the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa and also played age-group football for Rewa.

Team Fiji Chef de Mission to Tokyo 2020 Patrick Bower says the inclusion of Sophia to the squad is encouraging.

Bower believes Sophia’s inclusion in the team is great for the future of the sport of sailing, especially at her young age.

Last year Sophia Morgan was part of the Women’s Laser Class team that won a silver medal at the Pacific Games in Samoa.

FASANOC congratulates the Fiji Yachting Association on this qualification which brings Team Fiji qualifications on merit to three including Rugby 7s Women, Rugby 7s Men and Sailing.