Sevens

Young Lilians upset Striders

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 12, 2021 12:56 pm
Lilian Amazons

Newly formed Lilian Amazons staged a major upset in the Fiji Rugby Union’s Super Sevens Series today.

The Koli Sewabu coached team stunned Striders 21-5 at Bidesi Park in Suva.

Lilian Amazons was formed only two weeks ago and they’ve been training together for the past week, stormed to a winning start in its first ever sevens outing and first tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

Sprinters and national 7s squad members Naomi Navuga and Laisani Moceisawana were in action with Fijiana 7s coach Saiasi Fuli monitoring them from the sideline.

The ACS ex-scholars used their strength well, opting to go wide and feed their sprinters seeing Navuga score one of their three converted tries.

Coach Sewabu says as debutants in the series, their performance was pleasing.

“It’s an exciting times for this girls. We’ve only been together for seven days and a lot of them have never played rugby before. To actually put it in the field today and beat a team that has been established for a number of years in the Striders, that’s the exciting bid about it.”

The Lilians has a challenging task next as they are up to face the shadow Fijiana team.

Looking at other women’s results, Fire Wardens 17-7 Waitui Waidroka, Marist 17-7 Savusavu and Police 14-0 Valkyries.

In the men’s division, LAR Barbarians 10-19 Raiwasa Taveuni, Uluinakau 14-19 Fire, Tabadamu 10-7 Ratu Filise, Wardens 15-10 Navy, Eastern Saints 12-5 Dominion Brothers, Wadigi Salvo 31-7 Stallions, Army 40-0 Nawaka, Police Blue 42-35 Police White, Fire 35-7 Navy, LAR Barbarians 26-14 Ratu Filise, Wardens 26-7 Uluinakau, Raiwasa Taveuni 19-7 Tabadamu, Police White 17-10 Stallions, Eastern Saints 24-7 Nawaka, Police Blue 36-5 Wadigi Salvo, Army 29-0 Dominion Brothers.

